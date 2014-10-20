(Adds details on acquisition)
MEXICO CITY Oct 20 America Movil, Latin
America's biggest phone company, on Monday said it holds nearly
60 percent of Telekom Austria after its extended offer for the
Austrian company closed last week.
The purchase increases the sway billionaire businessman
Carlos Slim holds over the Austrian phone company, after the
initial offer period saw Slim's America Movil take
control of Telekom Austria in July.
America Movil acquired an additional 8.68 percent,
or 38,436,668 shares, in the extended offer period that closed
on Oct. 16, according to a statement filed with Mexico's stock
exchange.
That brought the Mexican company's stake in Telekom Austria
via direct and indirect holdings to some 59.7 percent, it said.
America Movil became the majority owner of Telekom Austria
through a billion-dollar takeover offer in July that marked
Slim's first successful venture into operating in Europe after a
failed takeover attempt of Dutch phone company KPN.
Telekom Austria plans to launch a billion-euro capital
increase before the end of the year to fund expansion efforts.
America Movil has said it wants to use Telekom Austria as a
base for further expansion into central and eastern Europe,
where Telekom Austria already has operations in six countries
including Bulgaria and Croatia.
(Reporting by David Alire Garcia and Elinor Comlay; Editing by
David Gregorio)