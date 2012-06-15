VIENNA, June 15 Telekom Austria said on Friday Mexico's Carlos Slim and his children directly and indirectly hold a 3.14 percent voting stake in the company via a family investment vehicle, Inmobiliaria Carso.

That is in addition to the 23 percent stake Slim's America Movil is building by buying out investor Ronny Pecik, the company said in a statement.

It said the two share packages are considered separate because "both companies are not controlled by one legal or natural person". (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by David Holmes)