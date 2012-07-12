BERLIN, July 12 Mexican telecoms group America
Movil has no plans just yet to seek majority stakes in
Telekom Austria and Dutch peer KPN, its chief
executive told an Austrian magazine.
America Movil, owned by the world's richest man Carlos Slim,
boosted its holding last month in Austria Telekom to 23 percent
and in Dutch telecom company KPN to 27.7 percent as it
stepped up its foray into the European market.
"We are satisfied with those large stakes in KPN and
Telekom," America Movil chief Daniel Hajj, and son-law to Slim,
told Austria's weekly magazine "News" in comments published on
Thursday.
Refering to Telekom Austria, he was quoted as saying America
Movil would want a large stake but not a controlling stake.
"The first step is to go in with 25 percent and to help lead
the company," he said.
(Reporting By Andreas Cremer; Editing by Mike Nesbit)