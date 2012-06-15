EU mergers and takeovers (Feb 13)
BRUSSELS, Feb 13 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
(Repeats to new Reuters story code)
LONDON, June 15 America Movil paid 9.50 euros per share and agreed to split potential future stock price gains for the 21 percent stake in Telekom Austria it is buying from investor Ronny Pecik and his partner Naguib Sawiris, a source with knowledge of the deal told Reuters on Friday.
The shares were trading at 8.177 euros by 1100 GMT, up 1.8 percent.
Pecik and America Movil were not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Writing by Michael Shields)
BRUSSELS, Feb 13 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
* CEO says pursuing multiple M&A opportunities in China (Adds details, CEO comments)
OSLO, Feb 13 More than 100 Norwegian banks will become co-owners of the Vipps electronic payments app in a bid to fend off competition from Nordic rivals and the likes of Facebook, Apple and Google, the banks said on Monday.