* America Movil focused on Austria, Netherlands -CEO Hajj
* Says too early to comment on KPN plans for Belgian unit
(Adds background, stock move)
By Cyntia Barrera
MEXICO CITY, July 26 Billionaire Carlos Slim's
America Movil is not currently interested in TeliaSonera's
Spanish unit Yoigo, the Mexican company's chief executive,
Daniel Hajj, said on Thursday.
"Not for the moment. We are focused on Austria and the
Netherlands," he told Reuters, referring to the Mexican
company's recent acquisitions of large stakes in Telekom Austria
and Dutch peer KPN.
Earlier this month, Reuters reported that TeliaSonera
was selling Spanish mobile operator Yoigo, according
to four people familiar with the matter.
Slim, Vodafone and France Telecom were seen
as bidders in the potentially 1 billion euro ($1.2 billion) plus
deal.
America Movil recently embarked on a European
expansion by acquiring a controlling 27.7 percent stake in Dutch
telecom KPN while boosting its stake in Telekom Austria
to 23 percent after buying out investor Ronny Pecik.
Separately, when asked whether America Movil would support
the sale of KPN's Belgian unit BASE, Hajj said it was still too
early to make a decision on the matter.
"We are in the process of getting to know the company," he
said.
KPN said this week it had completed the review of its
Belgian and German mobile businesses and this month started the
process to sell BASE, the smallest of Belgium's three main
operators, behind Belgacom and Mobistar.
America Movil has 246 million mobile customers from the
United States to Argentina, but it is finding it harder to
expand in Latin America, prompting Slim to explore new terrain.
The company is due to report its second-quarter results
after market close on Thursday. Analysts polled by Reuters
expect the mobile giant to post a 2 percent rise in net profit
and 22 percent increase in sales.
America Movil's shares rose nearly 2 percent at 18.01 pesos
in afternoon trading on Thursday.
(Reporting By Cyntia Barrera; Editing by Maureen Bavdek and
Gunna Dickson)