BRIEF-Maxlinear to acquire exar in all-cash transaction
* Maxlinear inc - acquisition expected to be immediately accretive to non-GAAP eps and free cash flow
MEXICO CITY, April 17 Shareholders in Mexico's America Movil on Friday approved a plan to spin off around 10,800 cell towers into a new company, Telesites, that will open up their use to competitors, a person familiar with the matter said.
Under the plan, current shareholders would receive the same number and series of shares in Telesites, which will be listed on Mexico's stock exchange, as they held in America Movil .
Around 98 percent of shareholders voted in favour of the plan, said the person, who declined to be identified as the vote was still not public. (Reporting by Christine Murray)
* Maxlinear inc - acquisition expected to be immediately accretive to non-GAAP eps and free cash flow
March 29 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Wednesday: