Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 14 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:
MEXICO CITY Jan 16 America Movil, the Mexican mobile company owned by billionaire businessman Carlos Slim, said on Thursday its U.S. subsidiary Tracfone Wireless had completed its purchase of Start Wireless Group's assets.
The deal, for an undisclosed price, was first announced in May.
Start Wireless has about 1.4 million subscribers, America Movil said in a statement.
March 14 Investment firms Spectrum Equity and Cressey & Co will acquire a significant stake in Verisys Corporation, a U.S. provider of data and software that help healthcare providers with regulatory compliance, the company said on Tuesday.
NEW YORK, March 14 More than US$200bn of US leveraged loans have been refinanced or repriced so far this year and with two weeks to go before the end of the quarter, volume is approaching the last peak of activity in the second quarter of 2013, when US$245bn of loans were redone.