By Jeffrey Dastin
March 31 American Airlines Group Inc
Chief Executive Doug Parker said on Thursday it was too early to
tell if the March 22 Brussels attacks would reduce demand for
flights, though long airport security lines could discourage
customers.
While the U.S. Transportation Security Administration (TSA)
has helped protect passengers from security threats, it lacks
the staffing at times to move people quickly through queues,
Parker told reporters at the Wings Club, an aviation society in
New York. Long lines during peak flight times could be a
problem, he said.
"If there's any lesson from Brussels, it's that (the
attacks) happened outside the secure area where there were
large groups of people," Parker said. This makes it crucial to
get passengers through security as "efficiently as possible," he
noted.
The attacks at Brussels' main airport, part of a series of
explosions around the city that killed 35 people, exploited the
fact that security was more focused on preventing assaults on
airplanes rather than in airports.
Airlines have been increasingly frustrated by long U.S.
airport security lines that have slowed their passengers.
"We're working closely with (TSA) to figure out what to do:
keeping them briefed every day, showing them here's the peak
times, here's where we really need your guys and where," Parker
said. "We're worried about the summer."
