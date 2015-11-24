MOVES-TransCanada says chief operating officer to retire
CALGARY, Alberta, March 28 TransCanada Corp's Chief Operating Officer Alex Pourbaix is retiring from the company in May, a TransCanada spokesman said on Tuesday.
LOS ANGELES Nov 24 An American Airlines flight bound for Honolulu with 147 people on board was diverted to Los Angeles International Airport on Tuesday over a mechanical issue, landing safely, an airport spokeswoman said.
Flight 123, a Boeing 767-300 twinjet airliner which originated in Dallas, first reported the incident shortly before 10 a.m. Pacific time (1800 GMT) and landed at 10:37 a.m., LAX spokeswoman Nancy Castles said.
A full response crew including firefighters, airport operations staff and police were on standby at the runway as a standard precaution but the flight landed without incident, Castles said.
American Airlines spokesman Ross Feinstein said the flight was diverted as a precaution after developing an issue with one of its ailerons, or the trailing edge of a wing.
Feinstein said there were no issues with passengers, who were placed on another aircraft bound for Honolulu. That flight was scheduled to depart at about 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, he said. (Reporting by Dan Whitcomb in Los Angeles; Editing by Marguerita Choy)
* T-Mobile US Inc says on March 28, 2017, entered into an amended and restated employment agreement with John Legere