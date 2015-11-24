LOS ANGELES Nov 24 An American Airlines flight bound for Honolulu with 147 people on board was diverted to Los Angeles International Airport on Tuesday over a mechanical issue, landing safely, an airport spokeswoman said.

Flight 123, a Boeing 767-300 twinjet airliner which originated in Dallas, first reported the incident shortly before 10 a.m. Pacific time (1800 GMT) and landed at 10:37 a.m., LAX spokeswoman Nancy Castles said.

A full response crew including firefighters, airport operations staff and police were on standby at the runway as a standard precaution but the flight landed without incident, Castles said.

American Airlines spokesman Ross Feinstein said the flight was diverted as a precaution after developing an issue with one of its ailerons, or the trailing edge of a wing.

Feinstein said there were no issues with passengers, who were placed on another aircraft bound for Honolulu. That flight was scheduled to depart at about 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, he said. (Reporting by Dan Whitcomb in Los Angeles; Editing by Marguerita Choy)