WASHINGTON, June 5 An American Airlines Group
Inc regional jet made an emergency landing in Norfolk,
Virginia, on Monday because of a cracked windshield, and no
injuries were reported, an airport executive said.
American Flight 5149 was en route from Charlotte, North
Carolina, to Newport News, Virginia, when the Bombardier CRJ700
landed at Norfolk International Airport, Steve Sterling, the
airport's deputy executive director, said by telephone.
The plane had a crack to the inside layer of the cockpit
windshield, he said. The 77 people aboard were being bused to
Newport News, Sterling said.
American spokesman Ross Feinstein said by email that the
plane had landed safely and that the windshield had multiple
layers.
"We apologize to our customers for the inconvenience," he
said.
Sterling said the Norfolk airport had an average of one or
two emergency landings a month.
(Reporting by Ian Simpson)