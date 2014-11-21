(Adds details, executive quote)
By Jeffrey Dastin
Nov 21 American Airlines Group Inc
subsidiary Envoy Air plans to transfer at least 50 Embraer 145
aircraft to other regional carriers beginning in
early 2015 in a move that will lead to job cuts, according to an
internal letter reviewed by Reuters.
American said it decided to transfer the aircraft because
the number of pilots at Envoy has dwindled in recent months. The
move is the latest setback for the regional carrier since it
announced about 50 other job cuts last month.
"Given the number of Envoy pilots flowing through to
American each month or leaving due to normal attrition, Envoy
will not have the pilots we need to fly our 2015 schedule,"
Kenji Hashimoto, American's senior vice president of regional
carriers, said in the letter.
"Without a cost-effective pilot agreement in place, Envoy
will not secure new jets and faces challenges in recruiting new
pilots without the promise of a renewed fleet," he added.
Envoy pilots rejected a labor contract in March.
While baggage handlers, ticket and gate agents will keep
their jobs, Envoy will likely fire some maintenance workers,
according to a spokesperson at American who asked not to be
named. It was not immediately clear how the news would impact
flight attendants.
One of American's other regional subsidiaries, Piedmont
Airlines, will receive at least 20 of the transferred aircraft.
Trans States Airlines and a second contractor yet to be
announced will receive the remaining jets, the letter said.
(Reporting by Jeffrey Dastin, editing by G Crosse)