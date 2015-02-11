Feb 11 American Airlines Group Inc said Wednesday that it will launch newly acquired Boeing Co 787 Dreamliners into service to Beijing, China, and Buenos Aires, Argentina, from its Dallas hub beginning on June 2 and June 4, respectively.

The world's largest airline will also use the Dreamliner on a route between Dallas and Chicago beginning May 7 as a warm-up before it switches to international service, per the industry practice of first launching new aircraft types domestically.

The carrier took delivery of its first Dreamliner on Jan. 22. It has placed 42 firm orders for the wide-body aircraft with the option to buy 58 more, and it will be the second U.S. carrier to operate the fuel-efficient aircraft commercially, after United Airlines. (Reporting by Jeffrey Dastin in New York, editing by G Crosse)