Sept 17 American Airlines Group Inc said on Thursday that it resolved the connectivity issues that had required it to halt its U.S. domestic flights to Dallas, Chicago and Miami.

The world's largest airline said the technical issues began at noon ET (1600 GMT), leading it to stop the takeoffs of certain American Airlines and American Eagle flights from 12:30 p.m. ET to 2:15 p.m. ET. It said it was working with customers to get them on their way as soon as possible. (Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin in New York; Editing by Chris Reese)