By Jeffrey Dastin
July 10 US Airways will become history on Oct.
17, as the carrier's flight reservations move over to American
Airlines in one of the last steps in the creation of the world's
largest airline.
American Airlines Group Inc, formed by the two
carriers' 2013 merger, said on Friday it will have a single
website, reservations system and brand starting on Oct. 17. The
last two flights on subsidiary US Airways are scheduled to leave
at 9:55 p.m. local time on Oct. 16, from San Francisco to
Philadelphia and from Phoenix to Denver.
The company still must reach joint collective bargaining
agreements with certain work groups and combine technical
systems related to flight movement and dispatch.
US Airways flights scheduled beyond Oct. 16 will gradually
receive American-only flight codes starting on July 18.
Travelers already ticketed on one of those flights will get an
email in coming weeks with their new reservation information,
the airline said.
The change is not as simple as switching flight codes. The
company must transfer thousands of customer reservations from US
Airways' platform to the one used by American.
The airline hopes a gradual approach will stave off
technical errors. Competitor United Continental Holdings Inc
had flipped the switch on reservations and frequent
flyer systems in a single day, which led to customer service
delays.
American said it canceled flights around Oct. 17 to make the
transition easier. It has hired some 1,300 full-time and
part-time reservation agents and 600 airport agents, who will
fill in for US Airways employees who are being trained on new
systems.
"We have not spared any expense in order to ensure we have
the quality we need for something like this," said American's
Chief Integration Officer Maya Leibman.
