March 25 American Airlines and US Airways expect
to receive a single operating certificate from U.S. regulators
on April 8, marking a milestone since their December 2013
merger, parent American Airlines Group Inc told
employees in a newsletter on Wednesday.
While the company still has to combine the carriers'
reservation systems, a single certificate will mean the Federal
Aviation Administration recognizes the airlines as one, and that
the majority of their flight, maintenance and dispatch
procedures will be identical.
"Achieving SOC is a major milestone, but it does not mean
that our integration is complete," the newsletter said.
The company recently said it will transition to a single
loyalty program for frequent fliers on March 28.
The FAA could not immediately be reached for comment.
(Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin in New York. Editing by Andre
Grenon)