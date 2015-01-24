Jan 23 Union organizers sued American Airlines
on Thursday, alleging that maintenance directors
pressured workers to skimp on federal safety procedures and
threatened discipline if they reported too many maintenance
flaws.
The plaintiffs, Local 591 and several of its officials, said
the actions violated the Railway Labor Act. They demanded
punitive damages, an injunction to restrain airline managers
from making further threats, as well as a trial by jury,
according to the lawsuit filed in the United States District
Court in Chicago.
Local 591 is a unit of the Transport Workers Union of
America, which represents American's mechanics.
The action could bring additional regulatory scrutiny into
the safety protocols at American, the world's largest airline by
passenger traffic since it merged with US Airways in December
2013.
"We continually and consistently work with our regulators so
that American's maintenance programs, practices, procedures, and
overall compliance and safety are second to none," airline
spokesman Casey Norton said in an emailed statement.
"Our communication with the (U.S. Federal Aviation
Administration) is ongoing and frequent, and their oversight
team has not alerted us to any current critical issues or
concerns."
The FAA, which is reviewing American Airlines' progress in
merging its operations with US Airways, said it is investigating
the allegations.
According to the lawsuit, Chicago-based mechanics reported
"conflicts with management" over repairing lightning strike
damage on planes, hydraulic leaks, a contaminated wiring system
and other items.
The lawsuit also singled out two regional maintenance
directors not in corporate management roles.
When Dallas-based mechanics complained they had been
assigned unfamiliar tasks that required extra time to perform,
one director said they "should not worry about missing
maintenance discrepancies ... since the FAA would not punish
them," according to the lawsuit.
Last September, a second director said the mechanics "had to
strike a 'balance' between (regulatory) compliance and
'performance' because 'I need my airplanes to go out in the
morning,'" the filing said.
This same director said she would "deal" with the Chicago
mechanics if they reported more maintenance flaws than she found
acceptable, it added.
It was not immediately clear how much money was at stake in
the lawsuit.
(Reporting by Jeffrey Dastin in New York; Additional reporting
by Alwyn Scott in New York; Editing by Richard Chang)