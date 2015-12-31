Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 24 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
Dec 31 American Airlines Group Inc said its unit U.S. Airways Group merged with the company, as part of efforts to integrate operations of the businesses following a merger in 2013.
American Airlines Group, the owner of American Airlines, said U.S. Airways Group and its airline U.S. Airways ceased to exist as a separate entity effective Dec. 30, 2015.
The companies have already been using a single booking system and operating as a single brand since October. (reut.rs/1RbhlRz)
The change is merely an administrative step and does not affect the company's employees or customers, American Airlines spokesman Matt Miller told Reuters.
"With US Airways merged into American Airlines and U.S. Airways Group merged into American Airlines Group, all of their obligations (including debts and liabilities) become the obligations of American Airlines and American Airlines Group, respectively," Miller said.
American's shares were down about 2 percent at $42.00 in morning trading on Thursday. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
March 24 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
WASHINGTON, March 24 U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday touted Charter Communications Inc's decision to invest $25 billion in the United States and a plan the company announced before he was elected to hire 20,000 workers over four years.