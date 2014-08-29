BRIEF-Galapagos initiates Phase 1 study with novel CF potentiator GLPG3067
* Third potentiator in growing portfolio of cystic fibrosis drug candidates
NEW YORK Aug 29 Online travel site Orbitz Worldwide Inc said on Friday that it had agreed on terms to restore airfare listings of American Airlines Group Inc that American had pulled from the site on Tuesday.
The fare information for thousands of flights was restored effective immediately, Orbitz said, after being pulled just as abruptly on Tuesday after the two sides disagreed over a new contract.
American Airlines was not immediately available to comment.
Orbitz shares closed up 3.4 percent at $8.20 on the New York Stock Exchange on Friday. The Orbitz announcement came after New York trading closed, and the stock was slightly higher in after-hours trading. American Airlines shares closed down 0.7 percent at $38.88 on the Nasdaq.
"We are pleased that our long-standing relationship with American Airlines allowed us to quickly resolve business matters," Orbitz.com President Sam Fulton said in a statement. (Reporting by Alwyn Scott; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)
SEOUL, March 22 A North Korean missile appeared to have exploded on Wednesday just after it was launched, the U.S. and South Korean militaries said after detecting the latest in a series of weapons tests by the nuclear-armed state that have alarmed the region.
March 22 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 42 points lower on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers. * VODAFONE: New Zealand pay television provider Sky Network TV on Wednesday filed an appeal against the Commerce Commission's decision to bar its purchase of Vodafone's local unit. * ACACIA MINING: Canadian gold miner Endeavour Mining Corp said on Tuesday it had ended discussions with London-based Acacia Mining Plc regarding a potential merger. * S