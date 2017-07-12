FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
17 hours ago
American Airlines raises forecast for key revenue metric
#Economy
#Brexit
#Trump
#Syria
#Wimbledon
Sections
Featured
'No whistling, just ticking' - EU pushes on Brexit talks
the road to Brexit
'No whistling, just ticking' - EU pushes on Brexit talks
You can get economics right
Commentary
You can get economics right
After dieselgate, VW loosens reins on carmaking empire
autos
After dieselgate, VW loosens reins on carmaking empire
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
July 12, 2017 / 12:10 PM / 17 hours ago

American Airlines raises forecast for key revenue metric

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 12 (Reuters) - American Airlines Group Inc on Wednesday raised its forecast for a closely watched performance metric for the second quarter ending June, citing higher average fares.

The No.1 U.S. airline said it now expects unit revenue - which compares sales to flight capacity - to increase about 5 percent to 6 percent in the quarter, compared with its earlier forecast of a rise of 3.5 percent to 5.5 percent.

American Airlines also raised lower end of its forecast for quarterly pre-tax margin, excluding certain items, to 13 percent to 14 percent, from 12 percent to 14 percent. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.