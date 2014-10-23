Oct 23 American Airlines Group Inc, the
world's largest airline by passenger traffic, said on Thursday
that third-quarter net income soared 87 percent, topping
analysts' estimates, buoyed by declining fuel costs.
Shares rose 1.4 percent to $37.46 in early trading as the
broader market was sharply up.
The airline earned $1.66 per share, excluding special items,
beating analysts' estimates of $1.63, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Quarterly profit totaled $942 million in the third quarter.
Combined American and US Airways net income was $505 million a
year earlier. American Air and US Airways completed a merger in
December 2013.
Revenue for the quarter was $11.1 billion, up 4.4 percent
from a year ago, but slightly below than Wall Street estimates
of $11.15 billion.
Total operating expenses increased 3.5 percent to $9.9
billion, as the company benefited from plummeting jet fuel
prices. The company does not hedge against the price of jet
fuel, unlike some peers, so a drop in fuel costs directly boosts
net income.
Fuel costs fell 1.3 percent at American in the latest
quarter versus the costs at the combined companies a year ago.
American Airlines said third-quarter unit revenue, or
passenger revenue per available seat mile, was 14.12 cents, up 1
percent from 2013.
American didn't issue a forecast for the remainder of 2014,
but Chief Executive Officer Doug Parker said in a statement that
he expects record profits for the final quarter and full year.
In addition to the usual performance measures, investors
looked for signs that the spread of the deadly Ebola virus would
discourage travel and hurt the airline's current-quarter
performance. American recently said it has not seen any impact
on its bookings.
The company reported a total of $281 million in net special
charges for the quarter, mostly from continuing merger
integration expenses.
