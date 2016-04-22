BRIEF-Baidu to acquire xPerception
* Baidu further strengthens visual perception capabilities with acquisition of xPerception
April 22 American Airlines Group Inc reported a first-quarter profit on Friday that exceeded analysts' estimates as cheap fuel continued to prop up its bottom line.
American, the world's largest airline, earned $700 million in the first quarter.
Excluding special items, earnings fell by 38 percent to $765 million, or $1.25 per diluted share, largely because the airline had started recording additional non-cash taxes. Analysts, on average, expected $737 million, or $1.19 per diluted share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin in New York)
April 13 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 15.3 points lower on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures FFIc1 down 0.1 percent ahead of the cash market open.