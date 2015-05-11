May 11 American Airlines Group raised its forecast for jet fuel costs for the current quarter, reflecting a recent rise in crude oil prices.

The company said it would pay $1.94-$1.99 per gallon of jet fuel in the second quarter ending June 30, up from it previous forecast of $1.84-$1.89.

The airline said it now expects quarterly pretax margin, excluding special items, to be between 17 percent and 19 percent, down from the 18-20 percent it had forecast earlier.

Total revenue passenger miles (RPMs) for April were down 0.3 percent at 18.1 billion, compared with a year earlier. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)