DAX nears record high as European shares march on
June 9 American Airlines Group Inc said it expected a further decline in consolidated passenger revenue per available seat mile (PRASM) in the current quarter.
The company said on Tuesday that consolidated PRASM for the second quarter ending June 30 was expected to fall 6-8 percent, compared with its previous forecast of 4-6 percent.
Chief Executive Doug Parker voiced concern on Sunday about capacity growth risks that could depress earnings.
The company reported a 0.7 percent rise in total revenue passenger miles to 19.3 billion for May. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)
March 30 Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce said on Thursday it has raised its offer for PrivateBancorp Inc by 20 percent to about $4.9 billion, after some of the Chicago-based lender's shareholders opposed an initial bid.