NEW YORK Jan 14 The developer rebuilding the
World Trade Center in New York told a federal appeals court on
Wednesday that he is entitled to recoup billions of dollars from
two airline companies, even though he has already collected $4
billion in insurance money for the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks that
destroyed the site.
Lawyers for Larry Silverstein and his World Trade Center
Properties urged the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New
York to overturn a lower court ruling barring him from pursuing
damages against United Continental Holdings Inc and
American Airlines Group Inc, whose planes crashed into
the World Trade Center's twin towers.
But the airlines said the insurance money was more than
enough to compensate Silverstein for the fair market value of
the lease he held for the World Trade Center property.
Separately, Silverstein's lawyers also argued his insurers
should hand over $1.2 billion they won from the airlines and
airport security companies.
The two-front appeal is the latest in a years-long legal
battle Silverstein has waged over the site, which saw its new
flagship skyscraper, One World Trade Center, previously known as
the Freedom Tower, open in November.
Silverstein has argued that the lease included a contractual
obligation that he rebuild the site. He claims he is entitled to
money for those costs, as well as for lost rent revenue, in
addition to compensation for the value of the buildings
themselves.
In July 2013, U.S. District Judge Alvin Hellerstein said
Silverstein could not recover damages from United Airlines, now
United Continental, and American Airlines, which Silverstein
accused of negligence.
Four months later, Hellerstein ruled Silverstein had no
right to the money his insurers had collected from the airlines
as part of their own claims.
The three-judge panel did not indicate how it would rule,
though Circuit Judge Chester Straub expressed skepticism about
the airlines' position.
The cases are World Trade Center Properties v. United
Airlines et al., Nos. 13-3619 and 13-3782, and World Trade
Center Properties v. Industrial Risk Insurers London Syndicates
Numbered 1212 et al., No. 13-3972, all in the 2nd U.S. Circuit
Court of Appeals.
(Reporting by Joseph Ax; Editing by Bernard Orr)