Sept 16 Passenger service agents at American
Airlines backed union representation for the first time
in their history on Tuesday, with about 86 percent of members
voting in favor of collective bargaining, the union said.
The vote affects about 14,500 agents who work at both
American and US Airways. The workers will be represented jointly
by the Communications Workers of America and the International
Brotherhood of Teamsters, which represented agents at US Airways
for more than a decade prior to its merger with American last
year to create the world's largest airline by passenger traffic.
The CWA said 9,640 agents voted in favor of the union while
another 1,547 opposed it.
Separately, United Airlines said it ratified a new
labor agreement with the airline's 48 maintenance instructors,
represented by the International Association of Machinists and
Aerospace Workers.
The National Mediation Board has also ruled that the Allied
Pilots Association, which represents pilots at American, will
bargain on behalf of US Airways' pilots in future contract
negotiations, according to a spokesperson.
The decisions underscore a recent string of votes to
unionize at U.S. airlines amid improving profits.
American's vote could spur more organizing efforts in the
U.S. South, where most of the American agents are based, union
leaders said.
The vote also marks a change in mindset at American, which
discouraged attempts by agents to organize over the past 19
years, according to union leaders and industry experts.
American's new management has "a positive attitude about
what employees decide to do," said CWA President Larry Cohen.
Three-quarters of the passenger service agents work in the
U.S. South, making the pro-union vote rare for the region, Cohen
said.
AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka, in a statement, added,
"this victory will energize ongoing organizing efforts in the
South."
Industry consultant Robert Mann said Doug Parker, the new
American group chief executive, was "attempting to build a team,
not to divide interests."
American and US Airways still face integration issues from
their December 2013 merger. Pilot unions have yet to agree on
their relative seniority at the two airlines. Many other workers
- including ticketing and gate agents - continue to operate
separately.
Cohen said he anticipates bargaining for a revised contract
will begin in November. US Airways ticket and gate agents,
numbering about 5,500, are represented under the union's
existing contract, whereas American's 9,000 agents are not.
Employees expect a return to more generous terms that had
prevailed before airlines announced cuts during their struggles
with bankruptcy. But Cohen added that "people want to keep
American (profitable) as well."
American's stock rose 91 cents, or about 2.45 percent, to
close at $37.98 on Tuesday.
