Jan 12 American Airlines Group Inc on
Tuesday said it has written off more than half a billion dollars
in revenue stuck in Venezuela because of currency controls.
American, the world's largest airline, said in a regulatory
filing it will recognize a $592 million special charge in the
just-ended fourth quarter "due to continued lack of
repatriations and deterioration of economic conditions in
Venezuela."
The South American country's socialist government had
compelled carriers to sell tickets in bolivars but made
reconverting the sales into U.S. dollars difficult.
Globally, airlines have around $3.7 billion trapped in Venezuela
as a result of its 12-year-old currency control system, the
International Air Transport Association said in June.
American also said on Tuesday it continues to expect a
pre-tax margin between 12 percent and 14 percent for the fourth
quarter, excluding special items. It continues to expect that
passenger unit revenue fell between 5 percent and 7 percent in
the quarter from a year earlier.
American's rival, United Continental Holdings Inc,
said on Monday its passenger unit revenue may have fallen more
than expected in the fourth quarter, raising the possibility of
more turbulence for the top U.S. carriers, after months of
heightened competition with low-cost rivals and weaker demand
from abroad because of the strong dollar.
American said in the filing that it has moved $2.9 billion
of tax allowances - generated from years of losses prior to its
2013 merger with US Airways - to its income statement because it
expects to be profitable "on a sustained basis."
(Reporting by Jeffrey Dastin in New York; Editing by Paul
Simao)