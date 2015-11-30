GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks rise, but gains for dollar, oil capped by jitters
* Oil higher as traders see buying opportunity but glut weighs
Nov 30 American Airlines Group Inc said that members of the association representing its reservations and gate agents had approved a new five-year contract that includes "immediate and significant pay raises."
The world's largest airline had agreed in September to a tentative contract that was put to vote with the unions that jointly represent the workers - the Communications Workers of America and the International Brotherhood of Teamsters.
The association represents 14,500 U.S.-based passenger service employees. (Reporting by Abhirup Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Siddharth Cavale)
