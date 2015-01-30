Jan 30 American Airlines Group pilots have voted to accept a five-year contract that will raise their wages substantially and cement their relationship with the management, the pilots union said Friday.

About 66 percent of the pilots who voted during the two-week election cast their ballots in favor of the contract, which will raise their pay by 23 percent retroactive to Dec. 2 and by another 3 percent above their original wages retroactive to Jan. 1, plus another 3 percent in 2016.

About 94 percent of the members voted in the election, the union said in a tweet.