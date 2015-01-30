BRIEF-Boeing selects Plano, Texas, site for Global Services Headquarters
* Boeing selects Plano, Texas, site for Global Services Headquarters
Jan 30 American Airlines Group pilots have voted to accept a five-year contract that will raise their wages substantially and cement their relationship with the management, the pilots union said Friday.
About 66 percent of the pilots who voted during the two-week election cast their ballots in favor of the contract, which will raise their pay by 23 percent retroactive to Dec. 2 and by another 3 percent above their original wages retroactive to Jan. 1, plus another 3 percent in 2016.
About 94 percent of the members voted in the election, the union said in a tweet. (bit.ly/1yeMwz3) (Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
April 5 U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday defended TV anchor Bill O'Reilly after a report that the conservative commentator and his employer, 21st Century Fox, paid five women to settle claims he sexually harassed them.
April 5 PepsiCo pulled a controversial commercial featuring model Kendall Jenner on Wednesday after the ad prompted outrage over its trivialization of protests and unrest in the United States.