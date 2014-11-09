NEW YORK Nov 9 American Airlines Group Inc
flight attendants narrowly rejected a joint labor
contract on Sunday, in a defeat following the merger of American
and the former US Airways last year that brought together a
combined workforce of some 24,500 U.S.-based stewards.
The contract was defeated by 16 votes, according to the
Association of Professional Flight Attendants, which represents
both legacy American Airlines workers as well as those who
joined from U.S. Airways. Had it passed, it would have been the
first contract since the merger of the two airlines to apply to
workers from both carriers.
Of the ballots counted, 8,180 voted "Yes," while 8,196 voted
"No." Under a protocol agreement, the proposed deal will be
submitted for arbitration, APFA said, with the first date for
arbitration set for Dec. 3. Until the arbitration is completed
and a new contract is awarded, the two groups will continue to
work under their current contracts.
American Airlines said it was "disappointed" with the
outcome of Sunday's vote.
"This tentative agreement included industry-leading pay and
benefits, and would have provided considerably more economic
value and much better work rules than the contract that will be
determined by arbitration," the company said in a statement,
noting that the next steps are to meet with APFA to prepare for
the arbitration process.
(Reporting by Ashley Lau in New York; Editing by Chris Reese)