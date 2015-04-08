April 8 American Airlines and US Airways were
given a single operating certificate from U.S. regulators,
marking a milestone in their integration since the carriers
merged in December 2013, parent American Airlines Group Inc
said.
The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) now
recognizes and interacts with the airlines as one, American
Airlines said on Wednesday.
The regulator granted the single certificate because the
majority of the carriers' flight, maintenance and dispatch
procedures are now identical.
The carriers will now focus on moving to a single
reservation system and website, as well as combining their
frontline employee workgroups, Chief Operating Officer Robert
Isom said.
American Airlines, which transitioned to a single loyalty
program for frequent fliers on March 28, said it expects to move
to the single reservation system later this year.
American Airlines shares rose 1.7 percent to $48.30 in
morning trading on the Nasdaq. Up to Tuesday's close, the stock
had fallen 11 percent this year.
(Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin in New York and Sagarika
Jaisinghani in Bengaluru)