| April 15
April 15 A U.S. labor regulator said on
Wednesday that American Airlines and US Airways constitute a
single carrier, bringing parent American Airlines Group Inc
closer to starting contract talks with its mechanics,
dispatchers, crew training and fleet service employees.
The National Mediation Board recognized that the two
carriers, which merged in December 2013, have now sufficiently
integrated to be considered a single transportation system for
labor purposes. While pilots and flight attendants already have
joint contracts at the merged American, the news paves the way
for other work groups to have single union representation and
start negotiations with management.
The Transport Workers Union, which has represented
American's mechanics, fleet service employees and stock clerks,
earlier formed an association with the International Association
of Machinists and Aerospace Workers, which has represented the
same groups at US Airways. The association likely will represent
the combined groups, unless another union comes forward within
30 days demanding an election with a majority of workers'
backing.
"Today's ruling sets the stage for Association members to
get to the table and do whatever it takes to get a labor
agreement that recognizes the sacrifices (of) our members," the
TWU-IAM said, adding that surveys of what workers would like to
see in a new contract are already underway.
A separate National Mediation Board ruling Wednesday
formalized that the TWU, which represented flight crew training
instructors and dispatchers at the two carriers, is authorized
to represent them at the merged company and can begin contract
talks.
"It's another milestone in our integration, and we look
forward to working with our mechanic and related employees... on
a joint collective bargaining agreement," American said in a
statement.
