BRIEF-General Finance Corp to promote Jody Miller to CEO
* General Finance Corporation to promote Jody Miller to Chief Executive Officer
NEW YORK, April 27 American Airlines Group Inc on Thursday announced it was deferring the first delivery of its Airbus A350 XWBs from 2018 to 2020, and had pushed back the delivery of two Boeing 787-9 aircraft from the second quarter of 2018 to the first quarter of 2019.
In a filing to the SEC, the carrier also reported passenger unit revenue, a closely watched measure, was up 2.4 percent year over year. Earnings were 61 cents per share versus analyst consensus expectations of 57 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Alana Wise; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* General Finance Corporation to promote Jody Miller to Chief Executive Officer
* Carolina Financial says co, First South Bancorp agreed to agreements relating to co's intention to appoint 2 directors of First South to co's board - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2t7C29O Further company coverage:
June 15 Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp said on Thursday that the U.S. Department of Justice was conducting an investigation related to some of its cost accounting and indirect cost charging practices with the U.S. government.