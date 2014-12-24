Dec 23 American Airlines Group Inc said
Tuesday that it plans to pay flight attendants an additional
four percentage points on top of raises already averaging 10
percent, thanks to profits that have strengthened as oil prices
have collapsed.
In a letter to employees, Chief Executive Officer Doug
Parker said "very strong" results for 2014 would allow the
carrier to lock in substantial wage hikes for the flight
attendants. Other work groups would also see improvements in
their raises - once their respective contracts are ratified.
Plummeting oil prices have slashed costs at the world's
largest airline by passenger traffic, which is poised to save
more than its competitors because it did not hedge against
prices rising.
Unions have called on Parker to tie employee compensation to
the company's performance, but Parker has opposed
profit-sharing, practiced by Delta Air Lines, United
Airlines and Southwest Airlines.
"There are many ways to share success, but when it comes to
compensation, we believe it is best to reward (workers) with
industry leading wage rates - not lower wages supplemented by
compensation that varies with airline profitability," he wrote
in the letter, obtained by Reuters.
The pay increases show how seriously American views labor
relations, which have often emerged as a stumbling block in
other airline merger deals, as it joins its operations with US
Airways a year into the carriers' merger.
Hourly rates for flight attendants will be seven percent
higher than those at Delta or United, Parker said in the letter.
A separate letter from the airline cited an hourly rate of
$24.18 for first-year flight attendants.
Yet the announcement also placed American's other workers
under pressure to conclude contracts, a prerequisite for their
raises. The carrier hopes to avoid the fate of other merged
airlines that struggled for years to reach deals for all their
workers.
Pilots are the next group up for a contract, and the company
said in a third letter Tuesday that it had ended negotiations
with them, leaving them to choose between a final offer or
arbitration as early as February 2015.
The letter added that if pilots accept the offer prior to
Jan. 3, higher pay rates would be effective retroactively as of
Dec. 2, 2014, rather than after the agreement.
The company's proposal would raise pilots' pay about 23
percent upon signing and then three percent for the next two
years, compared to smaller gains they would get under an
arbitrated contract, the company said in the letter.
The airline has also proposed various changes to work rules,
some of which have been sticking points in the negotiations.
The Allied Pilots Association, which represents American's
pilots, said its board will convene on Jan. 2 and 3 to decide a
course of action.
(Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin; Editing by Christian Plumb)