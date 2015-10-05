BRIEF-J.Jill reports Q4 adjusted earnings of $0.08/shr
* J.Jill, Inc. announces fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2016 results
Oct 5 Troubled teen apparel retailer American Apparel Inc filed for bankruptcy protection on Monday and said it had reached a restructuring support agreement with 95 percent of its secured lenders.
"This restructuring will enable American Apparel to become a stronger, more vibrant company," Chief Executive Paula Schneider said in a statement.
The company listed assets and liabilities of between $100 million and $500 million in its bankruptcy filing.
The case is in U.S. Bankruptcy Court, District of Delaware, Case No: 15-12055. (Reporting by Supriya Kurane in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
* J.Jill, Inc. announces fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2016 results
* Eloro Resources and Cott Oil And Gas sign definitive $5 million option agreement for a 25% interest in la victoria project, Peru Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: