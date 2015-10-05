Oct 5 Troubled teen apparel retailer American Apparel Inc filed for bankruptcy protection on Monday and said it had reached a restructuring support agreement with 95 percent of its secured lenders.

"This restructuring will enable American Apparel to become a stronger, more vibrant company," Chief Executive Paula Schneider said in a statement.

The company listed assets and liabilities of between $100 million and $500 million in its bankruptcy filing.

The case is in U.S. Bankruptcy Court, District of Delaware, Case No: 15-12055. (Reporting by Supriya Kurane in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)