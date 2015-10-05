* Bankruptcy could attract potential buyers- investment bank
* Secured lenders to provide about $90 mln in DIP financing
* Expects to cut debt to $135 mln from $300 mln
* Expects to complete the restructuring within six months
By Supriya Kurane, Sruthi Ramakrishnan and Jeffrey Dastin
Oct 5 American Apparel Inc, known as
much for its sexually charged advertising and controversial
founder as for its fashion offerings, filed for Chapter 11
bankruptcy protection on Monday.
The company, which has not made a profit since 2009, joins a
growing number of teen retailers that have been unable to adjust
to changing spending patterns and intense competition from
fast-fashion brands such as H&M, Forever 21 and
Inditex's Zara.
The bankruptcy filing could make American Apparel an
attractive acquisition target, Lloyd Greif, chief executive of
investment bank Greif & Co, said.
There were a lot of private equity firms waiting for the
bankruptcy to happen and it allows them to make operational
changes that would otherwise be impossible, Greif said.
American Apparel CEO Paula Schneider said the company was
not looking to sell at any point soon. "My understanding is that
bondholders are interested in owning the company."
Greif said Leonard Green & Partners, Gores Group, Platinum
Equity and Sequential Brands Group among others could
be potential buyers.
Platinum Equity and Sequential Brands declined to comment,
while the rest were not immediately available.
The big loser from the bankruptcy will be founder Dov
Charney, who was ousted as CEO in December for alleged
misconduct, including misusing company funds and failing to stop
a subordinate from creating blog posts that defamed former
employees.
His 42 percent stake in the company, which is held as
collateral by New York hedge fund Standard General LP, will be
wiped out, along with that of other shareholders.
Standard General is also the company's biggest creditor,
holding $15 million of debt.
Los Angeles-based American Apparel, one of the only clothing
retailers still manufacturing in the U.S., said its stores and
manufacturing operations would continue to operate normally
under a restructuring deal reached with most secured lenders.
The company had identified a small percentage of stores it
planned to close, Schneider told Reuters.
Standard General said it remained committed to the company
and it was pleased the agreement with lenders would avoid
disruption to operations. As of Sept. 30, American Apparel had
about 9,000 employees and 227 stores in 19 countries.
"If it can continue to operate through the upcoming holiday
season and generate increased holiday revenue, it just might
emerge from bankruptcy," Jerry Reisman, bankruptcy attorney at
Reisman Peirez Reisman & Capobianco LLP, said.
However, he also said the company needed new creative
direction and additional financing.
American Apparel, which had a market value of $20.5 million
as of Friday, said it expected to cut its debt to $135 million
from $300 million by eliminating more than $200 million of bonds
in exchange for equity.
Secured lenders will provide about $90 million in
debtor-in-possession financing, and have committed $70 million
of new capital. The restructuring will take about six months.
Other teen retailers that have filed for bankruptcy in the
past year include Wet Seal, Cache Inc and Deb Shops.
The American Apparel case is in U.S. Bankruptcy Court,
District of Delaware, Case No: 15-12055.
(Reporting by Supriya Kurane and Sruthi Ramakrishnan in
Bengaluru and Jeffrey Dastin in Chicago, additional reporting by
Ramkumar Iyer and Subrat Patnaik; Editing by Ted Kerr and Maju
Samuel)