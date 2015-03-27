* Plans to file lawsuit alleging breach of employment
contract
* Claims include $6 mln severance, $9.2 mln in stock
* Might file defamation suit next week - Charney's lawyer
* Shares down 2 percent in morning trading
By Rishika Sadam
March 27 The founder and former chief executive
of American Apparel Inc, Dov Charney, plans to file a
lawsuit claiming $40 million in damages for breaches of his
employment contract, and more lawsuits are planned, his attorney
said on Friday.
The company's shares were down 2.8 percent at 69 cents in
late morning trading on Friday.
Charney was fired in December, six months after he was
suspended for allegedly misusing company funds and for allowing
the posting on the Internet of nude photos of a former female
employee who had accused him of sexual harassment.
Charney has denied the allegations.
"There will be other lawsuits we will be filing against the
company, which they are aware of but have not revealed to the
media," attorney Keith Fink told Reuters in an email.
The claims for damages, first reported by Bloomberg, include
almost $6 million in severance, $1.3 million in vacation-time
pay and at least $10 million for emotional distress.
Charney is also seeking 13 million shares of the company,
worth about $9.2 million as of Thursday's close. It was not
immediately clear what makes up the balance of the damages
being sought.
Fink said Charney was also likely to sue for defamation and
breach of privacy related to his personal email and will seek a
probe into the $10.4 million of expenses that American Apparel
has said it incurred in investigating his alleged misconduct.
The lawsuit alleging defamation is "top priority" and might
be filed as soon as next week, Fink said.
Fink alleges that the investigation was not independent,
that he was denied access to documents, and that Charney was not
questioned.
"These claims are baseless, and we are confident that Dov
will lose on each and every one of these," American Apparel
spokeswoman Liz Cohen told Reuters in an email.
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has ordered an
investigation into matters arising from the review by the board
committee that formalized Charney's firing, the company said on
Wednesday.
American Apparel said it was not immediately clear whether
the probe related to Charney's conduct or to the board's review.
Charney, 46, started American Apparel's predecessors in 1989
and had run the company since 2007, when it went public.
American Apparel, which has not turned a profit since 2009,
lost $28 million in the fourth quarter.
