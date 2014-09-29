Sept 29 American Apparel Inc said it
hired Scott Brubaker, a managing director at turnaround firm
Alvarez & Marsal, as interim chief executive, three months after
ousting its CEO and founder Dov Charney.
The company also named Hassan Natha, a former Nike Inc
executive, as chief financial officer.
American Apparel fired Charney in June, citing alleged
misuse of corporate funds and his role in disseminating nude
photos of an ex-employee who had sued him.
Brubaker replaces John Luttrell, who is resigning from the
company. Luttrell had been serving as both interim CEO and CFO.
