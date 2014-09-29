(Adds details, shares)
Sept 29 Struggling apparel retailer American
Apparel Inc said it had hired Scott Brubaker, a managing
director at turnaround firm Alvarez & Marsal, as interim chief
executive, three months after ousting controversial CEO and
founder Dov Charney.
The company also named Hassan Natha, a former Nike Inc
executive, as chief financial officer.
American Apparel fired Charney in June, citing alleged
misuse of corporate funds and his role in disseminating nude
photos of an ex-employee who had sued him.
Alvarez & Marsal was hired by hedge fund and shareholder
Standard General to support the company's finance department,
New York Post reported in July. (bit.ly/1BvuppT)
Standard General gained control of nearly 44 percent of
American Apparel after Charney transferred his stake to the
hedge fund as collateral for a loan.
The hedge fund, which also has voting rights over Charney's
stake, is leading the company's efforts to avoid bankruptcy.
American Apparel, which has had only one profitable quarter
since 2010, had long-term debt of $215.8 million as of June 30.
Brubaker replaces John Luttrell, who is resigning from the
company. Luttrell had been serving as both interim CEO and CFO.
American Apparel's shares were up 2.5 percent at 79.95 cents
in early trading on Monday.
