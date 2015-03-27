March 26 American Apparel Inc's founder
and former Chief Executive Officer Dov Charney is seeking $40
million in damages after he was fired from the post, Bloomberg
reported on Thursday.
Charney's claims include about $6 million in severance, $1.3
million in vacation-time pay, about $10 million for emotional
distress and 13 million shares of the company, Bloomberg
reported, citing a letter provided by Charney's lawyer, Keith
Fink. (bloom.bg/1xCV2gM)
Fink was not immediately available for comment.
The company's board ousted Charney last year for allegedly
misusing corporate funds and helping to spread nude photos of a
former employee on the Internet.
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has ordered an
investigation into matters arising from the review by the board
committee of American Apparel that formalized Charney's firing
in December 2014, the fashion retailer said in a filing on
Wednesday.
American Apparel learned of the formal order of
investigation on Feb. 5, but it was not immediately clear
whether the probe related to Charney's conduct or to the board's
review of him, according to the filing.
Charney, 45, started American Apparel's predecessor
companies in 1989 and had been at the helm since 2007, when the
company went public.
Charney and American Apparel were not immediately available
for a comment.
American Apparel also reported Wednesday that in the fourth
quarter of 2014 it lost about $28 million and its net sales fell
about 9.2 percent. It also incurred $3.8 million in legal and
consulting fees in the quarter related to its investigation into
Charney.
