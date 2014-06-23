Money transfer firm could take on Orange mobiles in Senegal
* New company could challenge Orange's mobile money dominance
June 23 American Apparel Inc founder Dov Charney, who was fired as the apparel retailer's chairman last week, said he wants to talk to the company to shake up its board.
Charney, who is the largest shareholder in the company with a 27.2 percent stake, said in a regulatory filing that he has been approached by "certain persons" who expressed support for his continued leadership. (1.usa.gov/1iyOA2G)
Charney said his supporters include stockholders.
(Reporting by Shailaja Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
* New company could challenge Orange's mobile money dominance
BEIJING, March 19 A senior minister said on Sunday China's policy of restricting market access is important for domestic growth, even as President Xi Jinping seeks to project the country as a world leader in fighting protectionism.
SYDNEY, March 19 Australia’s minister for resources said on Sunday that the government would take action to avert an energy shortage if big gas producers did not boost supply for the country’s domestic market.