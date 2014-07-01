July 1 Dov Charney, who was ousted as American
Apparel Inc's chairman and chief executive last month,
said he has increased his stake in the apparel retailer to 42.98
percent.
Charney, ousted from the company on June 18 for alleged
misuse of corporate funds and his role in disseminating nude
photos of an ex-employee, said he has also called for a special
meeting of stockholders on Sept. 25. (1.usa.gov/VBYyX3)
The former CEO, already the biggest shareholder in American
Apparel with a 27.2 percent stake, said the increased stake
reflected his holding as of last Friday.
American Apparel last Saturday said it has adopted a
shareholder rights plan after Charney expressed plans to
increase influence over the company.
(Reporting by Shailaja Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet
Das)