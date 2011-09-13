LONDON, Sept 13 American Apparel APP.A has the potential to generate up to $60 million in new finance to aid its struggle to return to profitability, Dov Charney, the company's founder and chief executive, told the Financial Times on Tuesday.

He said that American Apparel, the U.S. clothing and accessories retailer, had recovered from a liquidity crisis this year and fresh funds could be put to good use.

"We are making a lot of progress in the profitability proposition," he is quoted as saying in the article.

Debt refinancing, operational reforms and the exercise of warrants that allow existing investors to buy more shares could generate up to $60 million in new liquidity during the next 24 months, he said.

"The main thing is that the company is in a position where it has alternatives," said Charney, who owns 47 percent of the company.

American Apparel was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Stephen Mangan; editing by Carol Bishopric)