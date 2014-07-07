July 7 Lion Capital has ordered American Apparel
to immediately repay a $10 million loan, after the
retailer failed to do so by a July 4 deadline, a source close to
the matter said on Monday.
The ousting of American Apparel Chief Executive Officer Dov
Charney more than two weeks ago prompted Lion Capital to demand
repayment of a loan that was originally due in 2018. Charney
allegedly misused company funds and helped spread nude photos of
a former employee.
A spokesperson for American Apparel declined to comment.
(Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin; Editing by Marguerita Choy)