CHICAGO Jan 20 American Apparel's
former chief executive officer Dov Charney will take the stand
in Bankruptcy Court on Wednesday in a last-ditch effort to wrest
control of the ailing teen retailer from a group of hedge funds.
Los Angeles-based American Apparel Inc, known for its "Made
in the U.S.A" fashion, filed for bankruptcy in October, saddled
by debt, excess inventory and millions of dollars in legal
claims tied to Charney.
American Apparel wants approval for a plan that will bring
the company out of bankruptcy under the control of hedge fund
investors, including Standard General and Monarch Alternative
Capital.
Last week the company's board rejected a $300 million
takeover bid involving Charney.
U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Brendan Shannon in Wilmington,
Delaware must decide if the hedge fund-backed plan, which has
the backing of a committee of the company's creditors, is fair
and feasible.
Charney has filed the main objection, and the company's
controversial founder plans to call himself as a witness,
according to court documents.
As Wednesday's hearing approached, both sides continued to
jostle through court filings to strengthen their position.
Lawyers for American Apparel said in a letter to the court
the proposed takeover bid involving Charney and investors Hagan
Capital Group and Silver Creek Capital Partners was now "dead"
based on a deposition by lead investor Chad Hagan.
Hagan told Reuters on Tuesday the bid, which contemplates
re-installing Charney as chief executive, is still alive, even
though American Apparel failed to provide his group with
important documents such as its quarterly accounts.
In the midst of the tussle, retail analyst Burt Flickinger
said the best option for American Apparel, whose stock is
trading at 3 cents, was quick court approval of the current
bankruptcy plan given the deteriorating retail environment.
"Every day and week of delay adds viability risk to the
plan," said Flickinger, who is managing director of retail
consultancy Strategic Resource Group.
American Apparel, which has not been profitable since 2009,
joins other teen-focused retailers including Wet Seal and Body
Central Corp that have struggled with changing tastes.
Charney founded American Apparel in 1989, but was fired in
December for allegedly misusing company funds and failing to
stop a subordinate from defaming former employees. He has denied
the allegations.
