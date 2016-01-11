BRIEF-LeEco says merger agreement to acquire Vizio will not proceed due to regulatory headwinds
* LeEco - LeEco Global Group Ltd's merger agreement to acquire vizio will not proceed due to regulatory headwinds
Jan 11 Hagan Capital Group and Silver Creek Capital Partners said they had jointly offered to acquire bankrupt retailer American Apparel Inc for $300 million.
The offer has the support of American Apparel's founder and former chief executive, Dov Charney, Hagan Capital and Silver Creek said in a statement on Monday. (Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
* Jana has yet to speak with Whole Foods management about its plans and is actively attempting to engage with CEO John Mackey- CNBC reporter, citing sources Source