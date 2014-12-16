(Adds quote from source and background)
By Jeffrey Dastin
Dec 16 American Apparel Inc has
officially fired its founder and former Chief Executive Officer
Dov Charney, months after it suspended him for misconduct,
according to a news release Tuesday.
The retailer said Paula Schneider, currently president of
ESP Group Ltd, which owns brands such as English Laundry, will
become its chief executive on Jan. 5.
The announcement followed months of investigation into
Charney's conduct at the company, which found that he had
misused company funds and helped spread nude photos of a former
employee. Charney has served as a consultant to American Apparel
since his initial suspension on June 18.
A source familiar with the matter said the company attempted
to keep Charney on board as a consultant for his marketing
expertise, but the deal fell through within the last two weeks.
"We were assuming that it was going to be signed and sealed
in a few days, and then we never heard from Dov again. It was
very odd," the source said.
"I fully expect him to (sue)," the source added, while
noting that money was not the reason the talks fell through.
American Apparel stock rose 5 percent to trade at 61 cents
after the announcement.
Representatives for Charney had no immediate comment.
(Reporting by Jeffrey Dastin in New York; Additional reporting
by Nadia Damouni; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)