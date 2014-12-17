(Rewrites throughout, adds comment from former CEO, background)
By Jeffrey Dastin and Nadia Damouni
Dec 16 American Apparel Inc has fired
its Chief Executive Officer Dov Charney six months after
suspending him, ending a tenure racked with sexual assault
allegations and scandal.
The retailer, known for its provocative clothing ads, also
announced Tuesday that Paula Schneider will take over as chief
executive on Jan. 5. Schneider currently serves as president of
ESP Group Ltd, which owns brands such as English Laundry.
The news may provide relief to the Los Angeles-based
company, which has been bogged down by debt and investigations
into Charney's conduct that have lasted for months. A deal that
would have kept the founder with the company, in part to avoid a
lawsuit from him, fell through in December, according to a
source familiar with the situation.
The board of American Apparel suspended Charney on June 18
for allegedly misusing funds and helping spread nude photos of a
former employee. Charney since served as a paid consultant to
the company.
"I'm proud of what I created at American Apparel and am
confident that, as its largest shareholder, I will have a strong
relationship with the company in the years ahead," Charney said
in an emailed statement.
"Naturally, I am disappointed with the circumstances," he
added.
In July, Charney increased his ownership of American Apparel
to about 43 percent through a loan from hedge fund Standard
General, although the fund controls his stake as collateral.
Standard General has placed several affiliates on the
retailer's board and has plotted a future for the struggling
company with or without Charney.
The retailer's stock rose about 12 percent after market
close to trade at 65 cents.
DEAL BROKEN
The source familiar with the situation said American Apparel
attempted to keep Charney involved as a consultant to the
company for his marketing expertise and to stave off a lawsuit
from him.
The arrangement took weeks of negotiation between the
company's lawyers and Charney's but ultimately fell through this
month.
"We were assuming that it was going to be signed and sealed
in a few days, and then we never heard from Dov again. It was
very odd," the source said.
"I fully expect him to (sue)," the source added, although
Charney said in his statement that he wishes the company
"continued success." Money was not the reason the deal
collapsed, the source said.
American Apparel reported a net loss of about $19.2 million
last quarter. Its current interim chief, Scott Brubaker, will
help transition the company as a consultant after Schneider
takes over.
(Reporting by Jeffrey Dastin and Nadia Damouni in New York;
Editing by Lisa Shumaker)