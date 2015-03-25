March 25 American Apparel Inc said in a
filing on Wednesday that the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission has ordered an investigation into a potential legal
violation related to Dov Charney, the company's former chief
executive officer.
The filing said the "investigation is a non-public,
fact-finding inquiry" into "matters arising from the (company
board)Suitability Committee's review relating to Mr. Charney,"
in reference to the process that formalized Charney's firing in
Dec. 2014.
The fashion retailer said it intends to cooperate fully with
the regulator in its investigation.
