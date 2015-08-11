Aug 11 Struggling teen apparel retailer American Apparel Inc said it does not expect to have sufficient funds for the next 12 months and that it may not be able raise additional capital.

The company, which is being sued by founder and former CEO Dov Charney, said it could breach covenants related to a credit facility.

American Apparel said it was in talks with the lender -Capital One Business Credit Corp - to waive the non-compliance, but said there could be no guarantee of a waiver.

Failure to obtain a waiver could have an "adverse effect" on its financial condition, the company said. (Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)