(Adds details, background, shares)
Aug 11 Struggling teen apparel retailer American
Apparel Inc said it does not expect to have sufficient
funds to run the company for the next 12 months and warned it
may not be able raise additional capital.
The company, which is being sued by founder and former CEO
Dov Charney, said it could breach covenants related to a credit
facility.
American Apparel said it was in talks with the lender
-Capital One Business Credit Corp - to waive the non-compliance,
but said there could be no guarantee of a waiver.
Failure to obtain a waiver could have an "adverse effect" on
its financial condition, the company said.
The company also said it would not be able to file its
second-quarter results before the deadline due to the potential
covenant breach.
American Apparel has been posting losses for last five
years. During that period, its market value shrank to $90
million from $540 million.
The Los Angeles, California-based retailer, known for
manufacturing its products in the United States, launched a
restructuring plan in July that involves slashing costs through
job cuts and store closures.
The company is also trying to emerge from a showdown with
Charney, who was ousted last year for allegedly misusing company
funds and failing to stop a subordinate from creating defamatory
blog posts about former employees.
The retailer also warned on Tuesday that existing and any
new investors could suffer substantial or total losses of their
investment in its common stock.
American Apparel's stock had fallen nearly 80 percent this
year to Tuesday's close of 20 cents.
(Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb
Chakrabarty)